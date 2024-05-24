The9 Welcomes $3.5M Investment from Fine Vision Fund

The9 (NCTY) has released an update.

Internet company The9 Limited has secured a $3.5 million strategic investment from Fine Vision Fund, a subsidiary of Finewill Capital, aiming to propel The9 as a leader in the burgeoning market of traditional and Web3 gaming. The investment will be executed in two phases, with Fine Vision Fund purchasing Class A ordinary shares at a premium based on recent average closing prices. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the global gaming industry.

