The9 To Purchase 19% Shares Of Fazhidao - Quick Facts

February 21, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - The9 Limited (NCTY) signed a legally binding term sheet with Zhejiang Fazhidao Information Technology Co. to purchase 19% shares of Fazhidao by cash and issuance of The9's restricted shares. The9 is also granted a purchase option to purchase up to 51% of the total shares of Fazhidao. The9 will pay cash consideration of $1 million and will issue restricted Class A ordinary shares to Fazhidao with the value of $14.2 million.

Fazhidao owns and operates 365LAWHELP.COM and mobile app FaBaoWang, an artificial intelligence Software as a service legal service platform in China. It has more than 120,000 cumulative paid subscribers.

