The9 Limited Expands AI Business with Shenma Stake

May 30, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

The9 Limited, a diversified high-tech Internet company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 19% stake in Shenma, a digital human AIGC platform in China. The deal includes a $1.0 million cash payment and the issuance of over 417 million of The9’s restricted shares, subject to lock-up conditions and market capitalization milestones. This strategic investment marks The9’s further expansion into AI application business and blockchain operations.

