The9 Limited Acquires Exclusive ‘MIR M’ Game License

The9 (NCTY) has released an update.

The9 Limited has secured an exclusive license to publish ‘MIR M,’ a new mobile and PC game from Wemade, in mainland China, with plans to implement blockchain technology and AI to enhance the gaming experience. The agreement spans 5 years with an option to extend for an additional year, aiming for an early 2025 launch. The company, which is diversifying into high-tech Internet sectors such as blockchain and AI, seeks to offer a novel gaming experience to Chinese consumers.

For further insights into NCTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.