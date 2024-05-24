News & Insights

Stocks

The9 Limited Acquires Exclusive ‘MIR M’ Game License

May 24, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The9 (NCTY) has released an update.

The9 Limited has secured an exclusive license to publish ‘MIR M,’ a new mobile and PC game from Wemade, in mainland China, with plans to implement blockchain technology and AI to enhance the gaming experience. The agreement spans 5 years with an option to extend for an additional year, aiming for an early 2025 launch. The company, which is diversifying into high-tech Internet sectors such as blockchain and AI, seeks to offer a novel gaming experience to Chinese consumers.

For further insights into NCTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.