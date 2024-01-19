News & Insights

The9 CEO To Buy 10% Of Company ADSs; Stock Up In Pre-market

January 19, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The9 Ltd. (NCTY), an internet company, said on Friday that its Chairman and CEO Jun Zhu plans to purchase up to 10 percent of the company's outstanding American Depositary Shares.

The ADSs will be purchased in the open market from time to time at prevailing market prices in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

NCTY was trading up by 8.98 percent at $4.490 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

