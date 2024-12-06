The9 and Huanyu Boost Joint Venture Revenue Projections

The9 (NCTY) has released an update.
The9 Limited has strengthened its partnership with Zhejiang Huanyu Network Technology by increasing the joint venture’s projected 2025 game revenues to RMB900 million and profits to RMB300 million. This strategic move highlights The9’s commitment to expanding its gaming portfolio, including the anticipated launch of MIR M. The venture’s profits will be shared quarterly, aligning with The9’s growth ambitions in the gaming sector.
