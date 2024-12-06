News & Insights

Stocks

The9 and Huanyu Boost Joint Venture Revenue Projections

December 06, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The9 (NCTY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The9 Limited has strengthened its partnership with Zhejiang Huanyu Network Technology by increasing the joint venture’s projected 2025 game revenues to RMB900 million and profits to RMB300 million. This strategic move highlights The9’s commitment to expanding its gaming portfolio, including the anticipated launch of MIR M. The venture’s profits will be shared quarterly, aligning with The9’s growth ambitions in the gaming sector.

For further insights into NCTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.