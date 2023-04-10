The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ZECP, COWZ, VICE, PHO and XLV

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Earnings Strength – Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF ZECP, Cash Strength – Pacer Us Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ, Sin Sectors – AdvisorShares Vice ETF VICE, Utilities – Invesco Water Resources ETF PHO and Healthcare – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF XLV.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Fearing a U.S. Recession? 5 ETF Areas to Tap

By now, we all know that the U.S. economy is going through a crisis triggered by its regional banking sector that started in early March. The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were the epicenter of the crisis, which hit the entire space hard.

Economists at Goldman Sachs increased their probability of the U.S. economy falling into recession in the next 12 months by 10 percentage points from 25% to 35% due to the regional banking distress, the client note showed in mid-March, as quoted on Fxstreet.com.

The U.S. economy had a chance of facing a soft landing this year due to rapid Fed rate hikes in the past year. International Monetary Fund projected in February that the U.S. economy will likely slow this year and a soft landing is expected.

"Recession risks have increased," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, as quoted on Bloomberg. U.S. service gauge declined more than expected as demand moderated. Private payrolls increased 145,000 in March, below all estimates.

Against this backdrop, below, we highlight a few ETF areas that could be played as these are believed to be recession-proof.

ETFs in Focus

Earnings Strength – Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF

Amid any recession, healthy companies that have produced consistent earnings strength appear to be great bets.

Investors should note that the flagship ETF ZECP from Zacks Investment Management has been built on the core methodology the firm is known for: earnings estimate revision research. Through a proprietary process, a diversified blend of the largest and most liquid companies is selected for ZECP according to their earnings history through full market cycles.

The quantitative screens are combined with the qualitative finding of the portfolio manager based on an analysis of financial statement filing consistency, profitability, earnings stability in recessionary periods, valuation, and improving fundamentals. The actively-managed fund charges 55 bps in fees.

Cash Strength – Pacer Us Cash Cows 100 ETF

Investors believe that "cash is king" in a potential economic downturn. ETFs that hold cash-rich companies are likely to see a lot of interest from investors. In other words, cash-rich companies are known for continuous positive cash flows, reflecting their inherent strength.

The underlying Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index of the COWZ uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. The fund charges 49 bps in fees.

Sin Sectors – AdvisorShares Vice ETF

"Vice" stocks such as alcohol, gaming, and cannabis perform better even in a recession as these sectors have a low correlation with the overall market. This is because people drink, smoke, and gamble in both good times and bad, making vice or sin stocks fairly recession-proof. Historical evidence on the performance supports sin stocks' higher alpha, per an article on Business Insider.

Vice ETF puts 35.7% weight in gambling, followed by 28.6% weight in alcohol and 16.7% weight in tobacco. About 80% of stocks hail from North America. The fund charges 99 bps in fees.

Utilities – Invesco Water Resources ETF

Water stocks should be in good shape as demand for utilities remains unchanged in any economic slowdown. The underlying NASDAQ OMX U.S. Water Index tracks the performance of U.S. exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.

Healthcare – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF

The healthcare sector is non-cyclical in nature, providing a defensive tilt to the portfolio amid market turmoil. Further, the long-term fundamentals remain strong, given encouraging industry trends.

The underlying Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care providers & services; health care equipment & supplies; biotechnology; life sciences tools & services; and health care technology. The fund charges 10 bps.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO): ETF Research Reports

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports

Pacer Us Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ): ETF Research Reports

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE): ETF Research Reports

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.