The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Sportradar, OneSpaWorld and Madison Square Garden Entertainment

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH, Sportradar Group AG SRAD, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. OSW and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Discretionary Stocks to Buy on Rises in Personal Income

Inflation has been slowing lately, raising hopes that the economy will rebound faster than it was expected. This has also seen consumer sentiment rise to an eight-month high. Also, personal income has been on the rise, allowing people to spend more freely despite inflationary pressures.

A rise in personal income means people can spend more freely on consumer discretionary items and services. Given this situation, investing in consumer discretionary stocks like Wyndham Hotels & Resorts,Sportradar Group AG, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. would be ideal.

Personal Income Rises

The Commerce Department said on Jan 27 that personal income in the United States increased 0.2% in December. Although the rise is marginal, the figure is quite attractive given the sky-high prices of commodities.

December’s jump follows a revised 0.3% rise in personal income in November. Disposable personal income, which excludes personal current taxes, increased 0.3% in December, which matched the increase witnessed in November.

This came as the latest data showed inflation slowing in the last month. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index decreased to 5% year over year in December from 5.5% in November, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Jan 27.

Core PCE, the Fed's favored inflation indicator, fell from 4.7% in November to 4.4% in December. Inflation has slowed considerably in the last quarter of 2022, raising hopes among millions that the economy may have a softer landing in 2023 and recession fears have also been somewhat alleviated.

Also, the U.S. GDP grew 2.9% in the fourth quarter for the second straight quarter after declining in the prior two quarters.

Growth in GDP coupled with slowing inflation has seen a jump in consumer sentiment. According to the University of Michigan's survey, consumer sentiment improved 5.2 points to 64.9 in January after rising to 59.7 in December. January’s reading is the highest since April 2022, which once again proves that people are more confident of an economic rebound.

A rise in personal income, will thus, help people spend more confidently now.

Our Choices

Given this scenario, it would be wise to invest in these four consumer discretionary stocks. Each of the stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. provides hotel and resort chain. WH operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 22.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the past 60 days. WH currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Sportradar Group AG offers sports data services to the media and sports betting sectors in the UK, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and other countries. SRAD offers sports data services to the bookmaking industry under the brand Betradar and to the global media sector under the brand Sportradar Media Services.

Sportradar Group’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% over the past 60 days. SRAD currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. OSW’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 38.9% over the past 60 days. OSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. MSGE presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 65.6%. Shares of MSGE have gained 7.5% in the past 30 days. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.