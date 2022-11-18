The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wells Fargo, Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman, The Travelers Companies and GSK

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 18, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Wells Fargo & Company WFC, Honeywell International Inc. HON, Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV and GSK plc GSK.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Wells Fargo, Honeywell and Northrop Grumman

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Wells Fargo & Company, Honeywell International Inc. and Northrop Grumman Corporation. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Wells Fargo shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past six-month period (+9.7% vs. +5.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s progress on efficiency initiatives propelled expense control and savings, which are likely to support its bottom line in the upcoming period. Strength in the deposit balance will aid the bank’s liquidity position. The company’s solid liquidity position will help to meet its debt obligations if the economic situation worsens. Also, capital deployment activities seem sustainable.

However, due to legal hassles, Wells Fargo has been penalized with business restrictions and a monetary fine. Restrictions on asset growth will continue to limit loan expansion ability. A decline in originations might limit mortgage banking income.

Honeywell International shares have gained +2.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s loss of -16.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that healthy demand, orders and backlog bode well for Honeywell’s growth. Recovery in commercial flight hours is driving revenues at the Aerospace segment, while the Building Technologies segment is benefiting from commercial actions and strength in building products and building solutions. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging.

However, supply chain constraints, labor market challenges and inflationary pressures are hurting the company’s operations. Weakness in the Safety and Productivity Solutions sales due to lower personal protective equipment and warehouse automation volume is an added concern. Also, adverse foreign currency movements are affecting the company’s bottom line.

Northrop Grumman shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+30.5% vs. -1.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that Northrop Grumman has developed into one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors in terms of revenues, with a major platform-centric focus. It continues to witness strong demand for its products, driven by programs like the F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and the E-2D program. Solid U.S. budgetary provisions make one confident about a solid inflow of contracts from the Pentagon for it. It also holds a strong solvency position, at least in the short term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.

However, a comparative analysis of the stock’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause of concern. It fears that the continued spread of COVID-19 may cause extended disruption in its supply chain.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Travelers Companies, Inc. and GSK plc.

