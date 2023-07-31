The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walt Disney, The Boeing, General Electric, Lam Research and America Movil

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 31, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walt Disney Co. DIS, The Boeing Co. BA, General Electric Co. GE, Lam Research Corp. LRCX and América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Walt Disney, Boeing and GE

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co., The Boeing Co. and General Electric Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Walt Disney have performed in-line with the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the year-to-date period (-0.9% vs. -0.9%), but have lagged the S&P 500 index's +19.5% gain. The company's profitability continues to be negatively impacted by higher programming and production costs across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Disney's leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



Nevertheless, Disney is benefiting from the growing popularity of Disney+ core, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Strong line-up of movies that include Haunted Mansion, Poor Things and The Creator bodes well for the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.



The company has been nominated for several Emmy awards that suggests a content portfolio. Revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses is encouraging. Theme Park business is likely to gain from strong demand across both the domestic and international parks.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Boeing shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+49.0% vs. +1.5%). The company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries.



During the second quarter, Boeing booked 460 net commercial airplane orders and recorded a 10% hike in service revenues. Strengthening the U.S. defense budget should also boost its growth. The company holds a strong solvency position in the near term.



However, Boeing expects supply-chain disruptions to continue to harm its operational results, at least in the near term. Further, the company has been incurring notable abnormal production cost in relation to production quality issues for 787 jets, which may hurt its future results.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Shares of General Electric have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+97.2% vs. +4.0%). Strong performance of the Aerospace unit, driven by commercial aerospace strength, significant growth in LEAP engine deliveries and higher defense engine orders, is aiding General Electric's growth.



With strength in GE Gas Power services and growth at Grid business and Onshore Wind in North America, signs of improvement in GE Vernova (the combined operations of GE Power and Renewable) hold promise. Due to these tailwinds, the company has raised its 2023 guidance.



However, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and foreign currency headwinds are other concerns for General Electric.



(You can read the full research report on General Electric here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lam Research Corp. and América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.