The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Toyota Motor, Schlumberger, Lululemon Athletica, Enphase Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU and Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Walmart, Toyota and Schlumberger

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc., Toyota Motor Corp. and Schlumberger Ltd.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Walmart's shares are in line with the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+12.5% vs. +12.4%). The company has been benefiting from its robust omnichannel operations due to its efforts to enhance both store and online experience. Walmart has been particularly gaining from its efforts to boost delivery services through acquisitions and partnerships.



The company's U.S. comp sales continued to benefit from an increased market share in grocery in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. A robust third-quarter show encouraged management to raise its overall guidance for fiscal 2023.



However, its consolidated operating income and earnings per share view still suggest a decline from the year-ago period figures. The company is encountering cost inflation, and expects it to remain elevated.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motors have declined -19.4% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry's decline of -40.1%. The company is facing supply-chain disruptions, logistical challenges and manufacturing inefficiencies are likely to dent profits. Operating income is projected to decline 19.8% year over year. High capex and R&D expenses are also likely to dent cash flows. Also, Toyota's rising debt pile raises concerns. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



However, the Japan-based carmaker is one of the world's leading automakers, with an array of brands, including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, offering solid prospects. Toyota's electrification push is a major tailwind.



It is deepening its focus on manufacturing electric and fuel-cell vehicles, which will bolster the company's product competitiveness. The company's raised sales view for fiscal 2023 sparked optimism. Investor-friendly moves also instill confidence.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Schlumberger's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past year (+75.9% vs. +20.1%). The company is the single largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the company is well-poised to take up new offshore projects in international markets.



The significant increase in oil prices is aiding its overall business. Increased participation in growth of drilling and completion activities across the world brightened the company's outlook. Also, it boasts of becoming the first company in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission target.



However, the company's balance sheet has massive debt exposure compared with the composite stocks in the industry. Also, the aggressive capital spending budget remains a headwind for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Schlumberger here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Enphase Energy, Inc.



Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.