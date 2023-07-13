The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly, Costco, Wholesale and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 13, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Costco Wholesale Corp. COST and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Visa, UnitedHealth and Eli Lilly

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+18.4% vs. +13.1%). Company's numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. Higher cross-border volumes are boosting the company's results. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. Steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid the firm to boost its top line in the future. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress its margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its volumes are likely to see diminishing effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, it warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of UnitedHealth have declined -4.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry's decline of -5.1%. The company's membership in its global business continues to decline. High operating costs are hurting margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth Group's top line remains well-poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits.



The Government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables business investments and prudent deployment of capital. Things are likely to improve in the future.



(You can read the full research report on United Health here >>>)



Eli Lilly shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+37.8% vs. +7.3%). The company's revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz and others. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.



Lilly expects to launch four new medicines by 2023 end with Mounjaro for type II diabetes and cancer drug Jaypirca already launched. Mounjaro sales are already benefiting from strong demand trends. However, the CRL for donanemab will probably delay the potential launch of the candidate.



Generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States and some international markets are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco Wholesale Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc..

