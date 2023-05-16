The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Pfizer, SAP SE, International Business Machines and The Boeing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 16, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Pfizer Inc. PFE, SAP SE SAP, International Business Machines Corp. IBM and The Boeing Co. BA.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, Pfizer and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Pfizer Inc. and SAP SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Visa's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+17.9% vs. +7.7%). The company's numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently help drive its sales. For fiscal 2023, our estimate for revenues indicates almost 10% year over year growth. Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market.



Visa reported solid fiscal Q2 results on the back of higher cross-border volumes. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. Steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid the company in boosting its top line in the coming years. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress the company's margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. The company's volumes will likely suffer due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-23.5% vs. +14.7%). The company's top line is expected to decline in 2023 due to potentially steep declines in revenues from its COVID-19 products, Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral pill, on lower demand.



Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID products due to competitive pressure. Nonetheless, Pfizer boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines, including Ibrance and Prevnar.



Pfizer is witnessing solid pipeline progress and expects to launch some key non-COVID products in 2023, which can drive long-term sales and profit growth. Its cash position is strong, which can be used to make acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt.



(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)



SAP's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+40.2% vs. +19.1%). The company's performance is benefiting from continued strength in its cloud business (especially the new Rise with SAP solution) across all regions. Momentum in SAP's business technology platform particularly the S/4HANA solutions augurs well.



SAP's restructuring plan is expected to better align its operating models and go-to-market approach with its accelerated cloud transformation. Frequent product launches like Grow with SAP and SAP Datasphere, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations bode well.



However, the company's performance is affected due to continued softness in software license and support business segment, coupled with global macroeconomic weakness and geopolitical instability. Also, increasing research & development and sales & marketing expenses and stiff competition in the cloud space are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include International Business Machines Corp. and The Boeing Co.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.