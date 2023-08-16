The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Novo Nordisk, Medtronic, Shopify and Colgate-Palmolive

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 16, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, Medtronic plc MDT, Shopify Inc. SHOP and Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, Novo Nordisk and Medtronic

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S and Medtronic plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Visa shares have modestly outperformed rival Mastercard this year (+15.8% vs. +13.8%), but somewhat lagged the S&P 500 index (+15.8% vs. +18.4%). The stock has done better than the equal-weighted version of index, given the strong performance of a few megacap Tech stocks.

The company’s numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues. For fiscal 2023, our estimate for revenues indicates almost 11.1% year-over-year growth.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. Steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid its overall performance. It reported solid fiscal third-quarter results thanks to higher cross-border volumes. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress its margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its volumes are likely to see diminishing effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, it warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+71.3% vs. +22.7%). The company has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic and Rybelsus have been performing well in the market. Saxenda and Wegovy sales have been gaining momentum.



Label expansions of diabetes and obesity care drugs are likely to further boost sales. Novo Nordisk raised its 2023 view along with its second-quarter results, expecting better sales of its GLP-1 diabetes products. Its diversifying efforts to develop new treatments are encouraging.



However, competition is getting stiffer from pharma bigwigs like Pfizer, who are likely to eat away from Novo Nordisk’s Diabetes care market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market also remain a woe.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



Medtronic shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+0.4% vs. -1.9%). The company is strategically expanding its global presence to address the unmet demand for advanced medical technologies. Within Cardiovascular, Medtronic is gaining market share, banking on product launches.



Within MedSurg, Medtronic is scaling production of Hugo RAS. Innovations and market expansion efforts are helping it offset the impact of the inflation and supply disruptions.



However, a strong liquidity position should allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.