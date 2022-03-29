The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Novartis, Deere & Company, Airbnb, and Edwards Lifesciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 29, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Novartis AG NVS, Deere & Company DE, Airbnb, Inc. ABNB and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, Novartis and Deere & Co.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Novartis AG and Deere & Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+1.9% vs. -28.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that numerous buyouts and alliances conducted by Visa has paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues. Its investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon. The coronavirus vaccine rollouts and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will keep driving spending, expanding business volumes in turn.

Backed by its strong cash position, it remains committed to boost its shareholder value. Its balance sheet strength is commendable. However, high operating expenses stress the margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its declining cash volume from the Asia Pacific bothers. Its volumes will likely suffer due to the Russia-Ukraine situation.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>> )



Shares of Novartis have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past one year period (-0.6% vs. +23.7%). The Zacks analyst believes the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns.



However, Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates.

(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>> )



Shares of Deere have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry over the past year (+18.6% vs. +13.8%). The Zacks analyst believes the ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel agricultural equipment demand, encouraging farmers to boost spending on new farm equipment.

Replacement demand to upgrade old equipment will support Deere's top-line results. Demand for farm and construction equipment will continue to be supported by positive fundamentals, including favorable crop prices, economic growth and increased infrastructure spending in fiscal 2022.

Deere is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology will make farming automated, which will drive Deere's growth. However, higher material and labor costs are likely to dent margin.

(You can read the full research report on Deere here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Airbnb, Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

