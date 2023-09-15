The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Chubb, HCA Healthcare, Colgate-Palmolive and Veeva

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 15, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Chubb Ltd. CB, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL and Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, Chubb and HCA Healthcare

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Chubb Ltd. and HCA Healthcare, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+20.0% vs. +16.3%). The company’s numerous buyouts and alliances have paved the way for growth, a trend that is expected to continue going forward.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. The company's steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid its overall performance. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress its margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its volumes are likely to see diminishing effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, this stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of Chubb have gained +13.0% over the past six months against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s gain of +19.6%. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. It is focusing on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses.



Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. It made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity.



Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It expects adjusted investment income to grow from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion on a recurring basis in the third quarter of 2023. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. High expenses weigh on margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)



HCA Healthcare shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Hospital industry over the year-to-date period (+9.9% vs. +6.7%). The company’s revenues remain on an uptick on the back of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. Significant growth in its Managed Medicare operations is expected to drive its performance.



Multiple buyouts aided it in increasing patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. It has been gaining from its telemedicine business line on the back of the rising digitization trend.



HCA Healthcare resorts to prudent capital deployment via buybacks and dividends. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings being revised 1.9% upward over the past 60 days. Consequently, HCA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.



(You can read the full research report on HCA Healthcare here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Veeva Systems Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.