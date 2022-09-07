The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, Broadcom, Medtronic, Walt Disney and BP

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 7, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Medtronic plc MDT, The Walt Disney Company DIS and BP p.l.c. BP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Broadcom and Medtronic

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Broadcom Inc. and Medtronic plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Visa shares have declined -11.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's decline of -28.6%. The stock has modestly outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, but has lagged rival Mastercard. While a number of near-headwinds will likely weigh on profitability, the company's long-term outlook remains favorable.

Numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues. Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon.

The coronavirus vaccine rollouts and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will keep driving spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by a strong cash position, the company remains committed to boosting its shareholder value through share buybacks and dividend payments.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)

Broadcom shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+3.5% vs. -15.9%). The company's top-line growth was driven by strength in cloud and service provider segments. Networking is riding on strong adoption of Broadcom's next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions by hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers.

Aggressive adoption of its next-generation server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to drive top-line growth. Broadcom expects fiscal fourth-quarter networking and server storage revenues to grow 30% and 45% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. An upbeat fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance is encouraging.

The VMware acquisition will aid prospects over the long term. However, increasing competition, along with high debt levels, are persistent overhangs.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Medtronic shares have declined -14.6% over the year-to-date basis against the Zacks Medical - Products industry's decline of -45.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's 2023 adjusted earnings will dip 0.4% from the year-ago period on 4.2% revenue growth mostly due to high inflation and supply disruptions. However, in fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings are expected to grow 3.8% on 3.7% growth in revenues. Medtronic's strong liquidity position should allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations.

Nevertheless, Medtronic is strategically expanding its global presence to address the unmet demand for advanced medical technologies. Within Cardiovascular, the company is gaining market share, banking on recent product launches. Also within MedSurg, Medtronic is scaling production of Hugo RAS. Innovations and market expansion are the key factors that support our bullish stance on the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Medtronic here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Walt Disney Company and BP p.l.c..

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.