The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Visa, AbbVie, BHP Group, Caterpillar and Boston Scientific

Top Research Reports for Visa, AbbVie and BHP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., AbbVie Inc. and BHP Group Ltd. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+27.9% vs. +21.7%). The company’s numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. The company's steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid its overall performance. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress its margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its volumes are likely to see diminishing effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, this stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of AbbVie have gained +8.7% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +27.8%. The company has several new drugs in its portfolio that have the potential to drive the top line to make up for lost Humira revenues. Skyrizi and Rinvoq have established outstanding launch trajectories bolstered by the approval in new indications.



It has several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. However, there are concerns about long-term sales growth since Humira generics have entered the U.S. market. Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica’s sales.



Slowing consumer demand due to economic pressure is hurting the aesthetics franchise’s sales. Nonetheless, though revenues are expected to decline in 2023, AbbVie expects to return to robust sales growth in 2025. Estimate movements have been mixed ahead of Q3 results. ABBV reported impressive earnings surprise in recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Shares of BHP have gained +25.4% over the past year against the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry’s gain of +26.7%. Iron ore prices had earlier lost steam on weak demand in China. Hopes of a pickup in demand in China, owing to a fresh round of stimulus measures for new infrastructure projects, helped lift up prices lately.



Going forward, iron ore prices will be supported by demand in the automotive sector, infrastructure and housing market. Copper and nickel prices will be fueled by demand for electric vehicles.



BHP’s investment in projects with a focus on future--facing commodities like copper, nickel and potash will aid growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient through technology will drive earnings.



(You can read the full research report on BHP here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Caterpillar Inc. and Boston Scientific Corp.

