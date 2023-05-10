The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UUP, XLK, VGT, EWJ and SRS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP, Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT, iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ and ProShares UltraShort Real Estate SRS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Follow Buffett & Munger with These ETFs

During the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway held its annual general meeting, where legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger shared valuable investment insights. The company announced a remarkable $35.5 billion net profit for the first fiscal quarter, with its cash reserves exceeding $130 billion. Let's discuss some of the highlights of the meeting.

US Dollar Still King: Buffett's Confidence in Reserve Currency

Despite concerns about the debt ceiling, Warren Buffett expressed confidence in the US dollar as the reserve currency. He doesn't see any other option to replace it. This viewpoint offers an endorsement of the strength of the US dollar, despite the challenges faced by the national debt. Investors can consider ETFs that track the US dollar, such as the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund.

Apple: A Better Business Than Any Berkshire Owns

Buffett spoke highly of Apple, a company in which Berkshire Hathaway owns nearly 6%. He referred to Apple as "a better business than any we own" and expressed regret over selling some shares years ago. Recently, Apple came up with upbeat earnings result too. To follow Buffett's confidence in Apple, investors can look into ETFs that have significant allocations to the tech giant, such as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund or the Vanguard Information Technology ETF.

Japan: A Land of Opportunities?

Warren Buffett has shown interest in Japanese trading firms, specifically Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui, Itochu Corp., Marubeni, and Sumitomo. He increased his stakes in each of these companies to 7.4% and pledged to continue seeking opportunities in Japan. Investors looking to follow Buffett's footsteps can consider the iShares MSCI Japan ETF, which offers exposure to Japanese equities. Buffett's recent trip to Japan showcases his interest in that country's investment world.

Will Pain in Commercial Real Estate Go Away Once Rates Cool?

Buffett pointed out that the commercial real estate market is beginning to experience the repercussions of high borrowing rates. He explained that the market value is primarily determined by the amount one can borrow non-recourse, and the consequences of this are now surfacing. Buffett mentioned that this mindset is prevalent among prominent real estate business players, which often leads to lenders acquiring the properties. Although they may not desire the property, banks tend to adopt a "extend and pretend" approach.

Buffett emphasized that this situation has ramifications, as individuals who previously borrowed at 2.5% are now realizing that it's unsustainable at current rates. Consequently, they end up returning the property to the entity that financed its construction. With the Fed giving signals of slowing down the rate hike momentum, the commercial real estate may bounce back over the medium term.

However, investors should be cautious with their real estate investments, if you are a fan of Buffett. For those interested in following Buffett's cautious stance, they can short the segment with products like ProShares UltraShort Real Estate.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (SRS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.