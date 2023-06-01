The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch, Walmart and Kroger

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Walmart Inc. WMT and The Kroger Co. KR.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Don't Lose Confidence: Scoop Up These 4 Retail Stocks, Instead

U.S. consumer confidence — a key determinant of the economy’s health — stumbled to a six-month low in May. Concerns related to a slowing economy, particularly the labor market, and the fear of a possible recession have hit consumers’ sentiments. Per the Conference Board, the Consumer Confidence Index fell to 102.3 in May from April’s upwardly revised reading of 103.7.

A slump in consumers' confidence may have a direct impact on consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Also, the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation made things tough for consumers by squeezing disposable income. Consequently, the demand has softened.

Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board, said, “Their assessment of current employment conditions saw the most significant deterioration, with the proportion of consumers reporting jobs are ‘plentiful’ falling 4 ppts from 47.5 percent in April to 43.5 percent in May. Consumers also became more downbeat about future business conditions, weighing on the expectations index.”

That said, retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Walmart Inc. and The Kroger Co. have been focusing on a superior product strategy, the advancement of omnichannel capabilities and prudent capital investments to strike the right chord with consumers. They have been directing resources toward digital platforms, accelerating fleet optimization and augmenting the supply chain.

We have highlighted four stocks from the Retail-Wholesale sector that sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

4 Prominent Picks

You may invest in Urban Outfitters. The company’s strategic growth initiative, FP Movement, and store-related efforts bode well. The FP Movement brand retail segment’s comparable sales increased 48% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Better fashion execution and robust marketing have been driving traffic.

This leading lifestyle product and services company has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5% and 53.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.

Investors can count on Abercrombie & Fitch. The company has been making strategic investments across stores, digital and technology to drive top and bottom-line growth. The company also remains on track with its 2025 Always Forward Plan. Moreover, a strong balance sheet allows it to navigate the current macroeconomic environment.

This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 480.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 3.1% from the year-ago period. ANF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Another stock worth considering is Walmart. The company has been gaining from its sturdy comp sales record, driven by its constant expansion efforts and splendid e-commerce performance. Walmart has been undertaking several efforts to enhance merchandise assortments. Also, the company has been focused on store remodeling to upgrade them with advanced in-store and digital innovations.

This omnichannel retailer has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 5.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 4.2% from the year-ago period. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.

Kroger, which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, is another potential pick. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen its position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Kroger has been augmenting the Our Brands portfolio by launching new products.

Kroger has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. This Zacks Rank #2 company has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.5% and 6.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.