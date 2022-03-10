The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth Group, Accenture, Union Pacific, The Boeing Company and Prologis

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 10, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Accenture plc ACN, Union Pacific Corp. UNP, The Boeing Company BA and Prologis, Inc. PLD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Accenture and Union Pacific

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc., Accenture plc and Union Pacific Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+34.5% vs. +30.6%). The company’s top line has been growing, and the Zacks analyst believes that the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position and an attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.

For 2022, the company expects revenues in the range of $317-$320 billion. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. The firm's government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet and solid cash generation abilities enable investments and prudent capital deployment through share buybacks and dividends.

However, softness in commercial business due to the COVID-induced volatilities persists. Also, rising operating costs are hurting its profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Shares of Accenture have outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year (+18.6% vs. +7.6%), with the stock benefiting partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships.



The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.

Shares of Union Pacific have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry over the past year (+19.7% vs. +8.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario is indeed commendable. The company hiked dividend twice in 2021. Union Pacific is also active on the buyback front. Management anticipates share repurchases in 2022 to be in line with the 2021 levels of $7.3 billion. The company's strong free cash flow generating ability supports its shareholder-friendly activities.



However, escalation in fuel costs (up 56% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 7% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Moreover, the company's operations in the near term are likely to be impacted by the omicron-induced volatility.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Company and Prologis, Inc.

