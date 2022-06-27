The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights UnitedHealth, Chevron, AstraZeneca, SAP and Bayer ktiengesellschaftt

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 27, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: stocks UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Chevron Corp. CVX, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, SAP SE SAP and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Chevron and AstraZeneca

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Chevron Corp. (CVX), and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

UnitedHealth shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+24.3% vs. +20.3%). The company's top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of a strong market position and an attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.

Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. The firm's government business remains well-poised for growth. A sturdy balance sheet enables investments and prudent capital deployment through share buybacks and dividends.

However, softness in commercial business due to COVID-induced volatilities persists. Also, the rising operating costs are hurting UnitedHealth's bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)

Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+39.8% vs. +25.2%). The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America's No. 2 energy company's existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company's high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor's 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.

(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)

AstraZeneca shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date basis (+14.9% vs. +4.6%). The company's new drugs, mainly cancer medicines, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues.

Its pipeline is strong with several phase III data readouts lined up. AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings.

The Alexion buyout strengthens its immunology franchise, adding several drugs that can boost its top line. However, AstraZeneca's diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit. Sales of some cancer medicines are being hurt due to COVID-19. Sales are slowing down in key market, China, due to pricing pressure.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.