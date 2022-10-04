The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights TransMedics, PROCEPT BioRobotics and Sensus Healthcare

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 4, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: TransMedics Group TMDX, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT and Sensus Healthcare SRTS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Resilient Medical Stocks to Watch as Rate Hikes Continue

The pandemic, coupled with the Ukraine-Russia war, has fueled raw material prices significantly leading to spiraling inflation across the globe. Central banks across different countries, including the United States, are increasing interest rates to tame inflation. Although a rising interest regime hurts business growth, there are few companies that can give returns even in these hard times.

The pandemic has not only taken a significant number of lives and left millions at risk of respiratory disorders over the long term but it has also hurt businesses across all verticals. The lockdowns have delayed shipments and created supply shortages — leading to higher costs.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) thrice this year. The Fed kept a hawkish tone in its last meeting convened in August. The central bank is likely to hike rates once again in its next meeting scheduled in November. Several economists expect the Fed rate to be 4.25%-4.50% by the year-end, per a Reuters article. The article also stated that the inflation rate is more than four times the Fed's target of 2% and the central authority may take any step to reach the target — including the risk of a near-term recession and a larger increase in the unemployment rate.

A risk of recession is currently being factored in stock markets as evident from the fact that the S&P 500 was down more than 24% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end. Many stocks have plunged more than that in the same time period.

However, there are a few stocks that have sailed smoothly through the macro headwinds, creating wealth for their investors. These stocks are likely to continue their uptrend amid gloomy economic conditions.

Medical Stocks in Focus

TransMedics Group has developed the Organ Care System to disrupt the decades-old standard of care for organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. TMDX's technology represents a paradigm shift that transforms organ preservation for transplantation from a static state to a dynamic environment that enables new capabilities, including organ optimization and assessment. Its disruptive technology attracted investors who pushed stock prices of TransMedics Group up by 122% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end. The company has ample scope for growth that will support the uptrend in its stocks going forward.

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The robotic surgery field is anticipated to see major growth as healthcare adopts robots for precise treatment. Robotic surgery is also providing options for minimally-invasive surgeries for cases where it was not possible earlier. These factors are likely to drive demand for robotic surgery products, creating an opportunity for PROCEPT BioRobotics to fuel its growth. Shares of PRCT gained more than 65% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end amid recession blues.

Sensus Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of radiation therapy devices. It provides highly effective, non-invasive, and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The increasing number of oncology patients represents a robust market for SRTS' products. Strong demand for its products helped Sensus Healthcare to drive its top line 164% higher year over year during the first six months of 2022. The demand is likely to continue, boosting the top line further. Shares of Sensus Healthcare gained 70% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS): Free Stock Analysis Report



TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.