The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights TotalEnergies, America Movil, Palo Alto Networks, Manulife Financial and Laboratory Corporation of America

Chicago, IL – March 7, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: TotalEnergies SE TTE, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, Manulife Financial Corp. MFC and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for TotalEnergies, America Movil and Palo Alto Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including TotalEnergies SE, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. and Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



TotalEnergies shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+28.6% vs. +25.7%). The company continues to gain from startups, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions.



TotalEnergies streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships, and divestitures. It is making regular investments to expand the renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



However, company’s production is impacted by the natural decline of oil and natural gas fields. TotalEnergies remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. It operates in some politically troubled regions, and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine might affect profitability.



Shares of América Móvil have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry over the past year (+16.3% vs. -2.8%). The company’s performance is gaining from increasing broadband client base and wireless subscriber additions, especially in Brazil, Austria and Colombia. Focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are tailwinds.



América Móvil’s efforts to increase shareholder value, lower debt and comprehensive financing costs by selling off cellular towers to Sitios Latinoamerica bode well. However, Q4 performance was affected due to the deconsolidation of Claro Chile coupled with unfavorable foreign currency movement and weakness in service and equipment revenues.



Also, fixed-line platform performance continues to suffer owing to lower Pay TV services and softness in corporate networks and broadband revenues. AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry and leveraged balance sheet are concerns.



Palo Alto Networks shares have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past year (+7.8% vs. +3.0%). The company has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security.



Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings are acting as a tailwind. Palo Alto continues to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. According to the Zacks analyst estimate Palo Alto’s revenues will grow at a CAGR of 21.1% through fiscal 2023-2025.



Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Manulife Financial Corp. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

