The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Thermo Fisher Scientific, Starbucks, Moderna, Canadian Pacific Railway and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 10, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Starbucks Corp. SBUX, Moderna, Inc. MRNA, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP and Micron Technology, Inc. MU.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Thermo-Fisher, Starbucks and Moderna

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Starbucks Corp. and Moderna, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific have held up relatively better compared to the broader market on the back of favorable momentum in parts of its business, particularly the Analytical Instruments, Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segments. The stock lost -11.9% of its value over the past year, which compares to the Zacks Medical sector's -14% decline and the S&P 500 index's -18% pullback.

Thermo Fisher’s accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism. In the quarter, the company has witnessed strength in three out of its four end markets. The upbeat guidance for 2022 is indicative that this growth momentum will continue.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific here >>>)

Starbucks shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+0.6% vs. -2.2%). Operating fundamentals such as a solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings have aided the company.

North America comps continue to impress investors. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach the high end of 7-9% target range.

However, its performance continues to be negatively impacted by dismal China results, higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs and a tight labor market.

(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>>)

Shares of Moderna have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-22.8% vs. +16.6%). The company is witnessing decline in product sales due to lower cases of COVID-19 infections which results in uncertainty regarding demand for vaccinations. The launch of COVID vaccines by competitors like Sanofi and Novavax will also likely lead to loss of product sales.

Being one of the first-ever COVID vaccine developers, the robust product sales boosted cash resources. This has helped Moderna to progress with its other pipeline candidates, whose development is promising. Currently, Moderna is conducting three ongoing late-stage studies evaluating RSV, CMV and influenza vaccines. However, these candidates are still years away from commercialization.

(You can read the full research report on Moderna here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Micron Technology, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.