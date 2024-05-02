The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Thermo Fisher Scientific, Disney, Southern Copper, Tractor Supply and Omnicom

For Immediate Release

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+4.9% vs. +3.0%). The company is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by utilizing the (Practical Process Improvement) PPI Business System, resulting in strong financial performance.



Thermo Fisher Scientific’s growth strategy is further bolstered by the introduction of the Axiom PangenomiX Array, a high-throughput array designed for global genomic studies. The consistent efforts to expand bioproduction purification resin capacity, which is used in the mRNA manufacturing process, look encouraging.



The company continues to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care, which bodes well. A strong solvency position is an added advantage. The raised 2024 outlook instills optimism. However, the year-over-year decline in revenues in Life Science Solutions and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services looks disappointing.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific here >>>)



Shares of Walt Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past year (+10.8% vs. -0.1%). The company is benefiting from a solid revival in the domestic and international theme park businesses. Recent attractions like the Frozen theme land at Hong Kong Disneyland and Walt Disney Park in Paris, as well as the Zootopia theme land at Shanghai Disney, are expected to boost the prospects of the theme park business.



The company’s declining ad revenues due to fewer impressions have been a headwind for some time now. Disney+’s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will increase programming and production costs in the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.



Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Disney+ is facing tough competition in the streaming market from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Southern Copper’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry over the past year (+59.4% vs. +43.7%). The company expects copper production to be up 4.1% year over year and reach 948,800 tons in 2024 driven by the Pilares project running at full capacity and the Buenavista zinc concentrator ramp-up.



Copper prices had been impacted in the earlier part of 2024 due to weak demand in China and the manufacturing sector. However, prices have rebounded recently supported by China's output reduction plans and pickup in industrial activity. Higher output and metal prices will aid the top line and cost-control measures will help offset the impact of inflated labor and operating costs on margins.



With substantial copper reserves and strategic growth investments, Southern Copper is positioned for strong performance. The long-term prospects for copper remains positive, buoyed by U.S. infrastructure investment and global clean energy transition.



(You can read the full research report on Sothern Copper here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Tractor Supply Co. and Omnicom Group Inc.

