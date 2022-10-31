The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Walt Disney, Broadcom, PayPal Holdings, Becton, Dickinson and Norfolk Southern

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 31, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX and Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Walt Disney, Broadcom and PayPal

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co., Broadcom Inc. and PayPal Holdings, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Walt Disney's shares have declined -32.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry's decline of -30.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Disney+'s profitability in recent times was negatively impacted by higher programming and production costs across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Disney's leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.

However, the company continues to benefit from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Availability in the Nordics, Latin America and other Asian territories is helping it expand its user base. Theme Park business is likely to gain from strong demand across both the domestic and international parks.

Shares of Broadcom have declined -31.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's decline of -40.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that increasing competition, along with high debt levels, are persistent overhangs. But Broadcom did report impressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

Top-line growth was driven by strength in cloud and service provider segments. Networking is riding on strong adoption of Broadcom's next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions by hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers. Aggressive adoption of its next-generation server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to drive top-line growth.

Broadcom expects fiscal fourth-quarter networking and server storage revenues to grow 30% and 45% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. An upbeat fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance is encouraging. The VMware acquisition will aid prospects over the long term.

Shares of PayPal have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past three-month period (+0.9% vs. -16.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from growing total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Strengthening customer engagement on the company's platform is a major positive. Further, Venmo's improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth.

However, intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company's market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Becton, Dickinson and Co. and Norfolk Southern Corp..

