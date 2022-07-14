The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Howard Hughes, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Greif, CVR Energy and Avis Budget Group

For Immediate Release

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, Raytheon and Diageo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Diageo plc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Pfizer shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+34.7% vs. +17.6%). The company boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines including Ibrance and Prevnar. The zacks analyst believes that no company is as strongly placed in the COVID vaccines/treatment market as Pfizer right now.

Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The vaccine together with Pfizer's promising oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth.

However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)

Raytheon Technologies shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past year (+13.4% vs. -0.8%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon. It expects both domestic and international program growth to boost its defense business.

Raytheon achieved $90 million of incremental merger synergies in the first quarter. Looking ahead, the company aims at achieving $335 million of incremental cost synergies during 2022. The stock holds a solid solvency position.

However, economic sanctions imposed by governments in response to Russia's invasion in Ukraine might hurt Raytheon. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Purchase order declines, witnessed lately, with original equipment manufacturer customers delaying orders pose a risk to the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Raytheon Technologies here >>>)

Diageo shares have declined -9.6% over the past year against the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry's decline of -10.0%. The company is facing continued inflationary pressures and also currency headwinds are concerning. Nevertheless, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation.

It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company's first-half fiscal 2022 performance.

The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth.

(You can read the full research report on Diageo here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Infosys Ltd. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

