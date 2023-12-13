The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Home Depot, Advanced Micro Devices, Pfizer, The Cigna Group and Live Nation Entertainment

For Immediate Release

Home Depot shares have done modestly better than rival Lowe's this year (+5.7% vs. +4.1%), but both have lagged the S&P 500 index's +21% gain in the year-to-date period.

The Zacks analyst believes that the "One Home Depot" investment plan, which focuses on expanding supply chain facilities and technological enhancement to the digital experience have been a major aid. Also, the closely connected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have boosted web traffic.

Yet, a decrease in lumber prices and pressures in several big-ticket discretionary categories have pressured the company's top and bottom line.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Advanced Micro Devices shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+87.6% vs. +47.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong adoption of Ryzen and fourth-gen EPYC CPU have been driving the company's data center and client revenues.

However, weak Gaming and embedded revenues have weigh down on the company. Gaming declined due to lower semi-custom revenues, while the embedded segment suffered from lower performance in the communications market.

(You can read the full research report on Advanced Micro Devices here >>>)

Shares of Pfizer have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-46.1% vs. +3.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, there are concerns about the company's growth drivers beyond its COVID related products because of stiff competition. Also, Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid oral pill, two of its flagship COVID-19 products have witnessed low demand.

However, new launches like Abrysvo, Velsipity, Penbraya, Zavzpret and new acquisitions provide sufficient diversification in its product portfolio currently. Huge profits from its COVID products have strengthened its cash position, which is being used to make such acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back shares and reduce debt.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Cigna Group and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc..

