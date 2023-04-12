The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Texas Instruments, TotalEnergies, Raytheon Technologies, Morgan Stanley and The Progressive

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 12, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX, Morgan Stanley MS and The Progressive Corp. PGR

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, TotalEnergies and Raytheon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +6.7% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's gain of +12.8%. The company is benefiting from growing demand for embedded technologies across the automotive and industrial markets. Moreover, a solid rebound in the automotive market remains a positive.



Further, the strengthening demand in industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a tailwind. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.



However, pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions and imposition of new export regulations are headwinds. Further, weakness in the Analog segment of the company is a concern. Additionally, softness in the personal electronics end-market remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+33.5% vs. +17.4%). The company continues to benefit from startups, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions. Lower exposure to mature assets acts as a tailwind.



TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TTE has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. TTE is making investments to expand the renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



However, TTE's production is impacted by the security-related production cuts in some regions. TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. A natural decline in production and TTE's withdrawal from Russia might affect profitability.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Raytheon Technologies' shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past six months (+21.4% vs. +18.1%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its combat-proven defense products and expects both domestic and international program growth to remain robust for its defense business.



This should boost the revenue generation prospects for its defense business. A steady recovery in commercial air traffic continues to boost commercial OEM as well as commercial aftermarket sales for it. The stock holds a solid solvency position.



Yet, economic sanctions imposed by governments in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine might hurt Raytheon. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture, which may concern investors'. The appreciating U.S. dollar has been burdening airlines, which may hurt the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Raytheon Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley and The Progressive Corp..

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It's a little-known chemical company that's up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.