The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Texas Instruments, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Micron Technology, FedEx and Arista Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 29, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, FedEx Corp. FDX and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Texas Instruments, Regeneron and Micron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Micron Technology, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Texas Instruments have gained +18.7% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +95.7%. The company is benefiting from growing demand for embedded technologies across the automotive and industrial markets. Moreover, a solid rebound in the automotive market remains a positive.



Further, a strengthening demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets is a tailwind. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives.



However, pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions and imposition of new export regulations are headwinds. Further, weakness in the Analog segment of the company is a concern. Additionally, softness in the personal electronics end-market remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Regeneron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+19.8% vs. -6.8%). The company maintains momentum on asthma drug Dupixent’s stellar performance, driven by continued strong demand in the approved indications.



Growth in Dupixent through additional label expansions and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for further development. The approval of Libtayo for additional indications is likely to drive the drug’s sales and diversify the company’s portfolio. Regeneron has a deep pipeline and the development of additional drugs will be an incremental boost to the company.



However, lead drug Eylea sales are under pressure due to increasing competition. A decline in Eylea sales will hurt Regeneron's performance. The complete response letter for the application seeking approval of aflibercept 8 mg was a setback.



(You can read the full research report on Regeneron here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology were in line with the Zacks Semiconductor Memory industry over the past year (+20.2% vs. +20.2%). The company is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions.



Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Additionally, 5G adoption in Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure is likely to spur demand for memory and storage.



However, Micron Technology near-term prospects look gloomy as weakening consumer spending is negatively impacting demand for memory chips used in personal computers (PCs) and smartphones. Bit shipments for the DRAM and NAND memory chips may decline in the near-term as PC makers are adjusting their inventory due to weakened demand.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include FedEx Corp. and Arista Networks, Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.