The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Texas Instruments, Intuit, Lockheed Martin, ConocoPhillips and Stryker

Chicago, IL – April 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, Intuit Inc. INTU, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, ConocoPhillips COP and Stryker Corp. SYK.

Top Stock Reports for Texas Instruments, Intuit and Lockheed Martin

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Texas Instruments Inc., Intuit Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corp.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Texas Instruments shares have gained +76.6% over the past two years as against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's gain of +113.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Texas Instruments is benefiting from a solid rebound in the automotive market. Further, a strong demand environment in the industrial, communication equipment, and enterprise systems markets is a major positive. Investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds.

The company's portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to help the stock in gaining investor's optimism further. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain major headwinds.

Shares of Intuit have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past one year period (+26.7% vs. +16.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business.

Solid momentum in the company's lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains positive. Moreover, the company's strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.

However, Intuit's near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.

Shares of Lockheed Martin have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past one year period (+20.6% vs. -32.4%). Lockheed Martin is the largest U.S. defense contractor that has a steady inflow of orders from its leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy and IT programs.

The Zacks analyst believes that expansionary U.S. budgets will also boost its business. The F-35 program continues to be a key growth program for its Aeronautics business unit. Apart from enjoying a strong forte on the domestic front, Lockheed Martin's products are also well-acclaimed in the international market.

However, America and Turkey's tiff on the latter accepting Russian products may hurt its component supply from Turkey. The company is facing performance issues concerning some of its products, which, in turn, may hurt its results. Also, an uncertainty revolving around the possible Chinese sanction on Lockheed might impact the latter.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips and Stryker Corp..

