The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, TotalEnergies, Intuitive Surgical, Charles Schwab and Monster Beverage

Top Research Reports for Tesla, TotalEnergies and Intuitive Surgical

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, TotalEnergies SE and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Tesla’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the year-to-date period (+56.9% vs. +33.8%). The electric vehicle (EV) giant witnessed record deliveries for Models 3 and Y. The Zacks analyst expects deliveries to see an annualized growth of around 37% in 2023.



Production ramp-up at gigafactory 4 (in Berlin) and 5 (in Austin) and introduction of new models, including Semi and Cybertruck, are set to support long-term deliveries growth. We anticipate automotive revenues to rise 19% this year.



Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues outlook is promising. Falling debt levels is another positive. While inflation and economic concerns could pose near-term challenges, we expect Tesla to deliver outsized returns in the long run on the back of output ramp-up and introduction of new models.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+6.8% vs. -6.8%). The company continues to benefit from startups, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon-producing regions. Lower exposure to mature assets compared with the other oil and gas majors acts as a tailwind.



TTE streamlines its portfolio through acquisitions, partnerships and divestitures. TTE is making steady investments to expand the renewable operation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Yet, TTE’s production is impacted by the security-related production cuts in some regions.



TTE remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. A natural decline in production and TTE’s withdrawal from Russia might affect profitability.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Intuitive Surgical have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+34.8% vs. -2.0%). The da Vinci procedure volume continued its recovering trend of 2022 into the first quarter of 2023, which is likely to persist for the rest of the year. Improving procedure volume along with better system placements and services across all markets will drive top-line growth in 2023.



Intuitive Surgical witnessed healthy customer demand for its products in the quarter under review. Its Ion platform has strong growth potential. A stable liquidity position is an added plus.



However, higher component and labor costs, and a strong U.S. dollar continues to hurt gross margin. Stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs remain concerns for Intuitive Surgical.



(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Charles Schwab and Monster Beverage Corp.

