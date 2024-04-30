The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Paramount Global, NXP and Yum China

For Immediate Release

Markets Up on Tesla, Q1 Earnings; Q1 Beats After the Bell

Market indices finished in the green across the board Monday. It’s the third straight day higher going back to Thursday of last week, and recovered from a quick drop into the red (mostly) roughly a half-hour prior to the close. The Dow gained +146 points, +0.38%, with the S&P 500 +0.32% on the day. The Nasdaq grew a near-identical +0.35%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 won the day, +0.67%. Currently, all indices (except the Dow) are positive over the past month of trading.

Tesla saw its strongest single-day of trading in three years: +15%. This came on the news that CEO Elon Musk was in China, looking successful in his attempt to expand its autonomous drive technology, Full Self Driving (FSD), software. Many drivers in the U.S. subscribe to this feature, but the Chinese driving public putting the smart technology to work on a wide scale will help the technology inform itself multi-fold. And a newly-purposed Musk is always a welcome sight for Tesla investors.

Paramount Global earnings were out the same day as a change in top brass. Long-time CEO Bob Bakish will be stepping down, pending the company’s merger with Skydance Media, and replaced by a triumvirate in the CEO office of three current corporate executives. Meanwhile, earnings of 62 cents per share rallied well ahead of the anticipated 37 cents (and another orbit from the 9 cents per share reported a year ago), while revenues of $7.69 billion was a hair ahead of the $7.68 billion in the Zacks consensus. Shares were up +1.3% in the after-market.

NXP Semiconductor also beat earnings estimates after yesterday’s close. A headline of $3.24 per share outpaced expectations by a solid nickel, while revenues came in dead even with estimates, $3.13 billion. Cautious optimism guides the higher earnings guidance for next quarter, helping send shares up +5% in late trading. Its mobile units outperformed expectations, offset somewhat by downtrends in autos and industrials. The Dutch chipmaker only has one miss on earnings in the past five years.

Chinese economy barometer Yum China also reported Q1 results after the closing bell Monday. Earnings of 71 cents per share surpassed the Zacks consensus by 5 cents (and swung to a positive year over year) on revenues of $2.96 billion, ahead of the $2.94 billion expected. Same-store sales grew +97% year over year, as the company has surpassed 15K stores for the first time in history (10,603 KFC and 3425 Pizza Hut) and returned a record $745 million to shareholders in the quarter.

Tuesday brings us a busier day yet for Q1 earnings season. Also a Q1 Employment Cost Index, April Consumer Confidence and Case-Shiller home prices for February bring us a wide swath of data. Will the markets keep their buoyant tone amid so much new information?

