The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Medtronic, IBM, Lowe's Companies and Intuitive Surgical

Chicago, IL – April 28, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Medtronic plc MDT, IBM Corp. IBM, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Tesla, Medtronic and IBM

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc., Medtronic plc, and IBM Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Tesla have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+30.6% vs. -9.7%). Despite severe chip shortages, Tesla put up an impressive Q1 show, beating both top-and bottom-line expectations, thanks to stellar deliveries of Models 3 and Y.

The Zacks analyst believes that the deliveries will see an annualized growth of around 50% over the next three years. Ex-government credits, Tesla's gross margins reached 30% in Q1. This indicates that the supply-chain issues hitting the company are being passed along to the consumer.

Additionally, Tesla's energy generation and storage revenues outlook is promising. While low Q2 deliveries from the Shanghai gigafactory could be a short-term headwind, we expect Tesla to deliver outsized returns in the long run on the back of production ramp-up and introduction of new models.

Shares of Medtronic have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date basis (+4.4% vs. -14.6%). The company has registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The company claims share gains in 60% of its businesses.



However, the sluggish top-line results reflect the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages. CRDN sales decreased in the mid-single digits, given the impact of COVID-19 on PCI procedures. Also, there have been low double-digit organic declines in RGR with sales of ventilators declining in the high-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+4.4% vs. -5.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting.

Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. It is likely to gain from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments.

However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lowe's Companies, Inc. and Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

