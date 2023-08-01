The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Comcast, Intuit, Intel and Old Dominion Freight Line

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 1, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Intuit Inc. INTU, Intel Corp. INTC and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Comcast and Intuit

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc., Comcast Corp. and Intuit Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past six months (+46.6% vs. +32.1%). In the last reported quarter, the electric vehicle (EV) giant witnessed record production, deliveries and revenues. We expect deliveries to see an annualized growth of around 36% in 2023.



Production ramp-up at gigafactory 4 (in Berlin) and 5 (in Austin) and introduction of new models, including Semi and Cybertruck, are set to support long-term deliveries growth. The Zacks analyst anticipates automotive revenues to rise more than 18% this year. Additionally, Tesla's energy generation and storage revenues outlook is promising.



Falling debt levels and solid potential of its charging business are other positives. While shrinking margins remain a near-term concern, we expect Tesla to deliver outsized returns in the long run on the back of output ramp-up and introduction of new models.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Shares of Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (+24.9% vs. +4.5%). The company is benefiting from a growing wireless subscriber base as witnessed in the second quarter of 2023. Comcast's plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy. The technology will help it in expanding much faster and at a lower cost compared to competitors.



Recovery in park and movie business bodes well for Comcast's profitability. Its streaming service Peacock is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)



Shares of Intuit have gained +15.4% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's gain of +24.7%. The company is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business.



Solid momentum in the company's lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company's strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.



Nonetheless, macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds might significantly hurt small businesses operations, thereby posing risks for Intuit's top-line growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Intuit here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intel Corp.and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.