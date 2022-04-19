The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, Broadcom, Comcast, Sanofi and Infosys

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 19, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Sanofi SNY and Infosys Ltd. INFY.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Tesla, Broadcom and Comcast

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+37.6% vs. -0.4%) on the back of the company's market leading position in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Along with rising deliveries of Model 3, which is the best-selling EV in the world, Model Y is boosting Tesla's prospects. With China being the biggest EV market, Tesla's ambitious production plans in the country bode well.



The Zacks analyst believes that robust production of Model 3 and Y from Shanghai gigafactory is a major positive catalyst. In addition to high automotive revenues, Tesla's energy generation and storage revenues are also growing thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. Given the tailwinds, Tesla appears an attractive bet and is poised for stock price appreciation.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>> )

Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+29.5% vs. +6.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. The company is benefiting from a diverse customer base, which helped to distribute one billion Wi-Fi 6/6E chips over the past three years. The company is also expected to benefit with the world's first complete end-to-end chipset solutions for the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.

In the server storage connectivity domain, much of the growth are anticipated to be driven by the continued recovery of enterprise IT spending deployed toward upgrading computer service. A strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )



Comcast shares have declined -11% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry's decline of -10.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



However, Comcast is also benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity, improving customer wins and experience.



Media consumption and the work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business due to the recent pandemic. The company's streaming service Peacock gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY) and Infosys Ltd. (INFY).

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.