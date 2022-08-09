The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for T-Mobile, NextEra and AMD

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc., NextEra Energy, Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

T-Mobile shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+1.1% vs. -8.7%). The company has raised the guidance for 2022 across the board. It is on track to complete the Sprint customer network decommissioning by year's end.

The company has augmented its 5G footprint in the country by introducing 5G Home Internet services in several states. Its Extended Range 5G covers 320 million people. The Ultra Capacity 5G covers 235 million people. It intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.

However, it operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market that lowers its growth potential to some extent. Several promotional activities to lure additional customers are further eroding the profitability of the company.

(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)

NextEra shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six months (+16.6% vs. +8.2%). The company, through the proper execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions, is expanding its operations. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra in cutting emissions.

The merger of Gulf Power and FPL strengthens NextEra Energy's position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and FPL's reliable services are expanding its customer volume every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations.

However, the nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)

AMD shares have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's decline of -0.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is facing stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is concerning. Nevertheless, AMD is benefiting from strong demand of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center.

The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses.

Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects.

(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Co. and Johnson Controls International plc.

