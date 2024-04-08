The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, Abbott Laboratories, Palo Alto Networks, Enterprise Products Partners and The PNC Financial Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 8, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Abbott Laboratories ABT, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for T-Mobile US, Abbott Laboratories and Palo Alto Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Palo Alto Networks, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of T-Mobile US have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+9.3% vs. +5.3%). The company is witnessing top line expansion backed by industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate.



Declining operating expenses are boosting the operating margin. Its Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences. During the fourth quarter, T-Mobile added 1.6 million postpaid net customers, while postpaid net account additions were a staggering 299,000.



However, the highly competitive and saturated U.S. telecom market lowers its growth potential. Promotional offers and low-priced service plans to expand the customer base are putting pressure on its profitability. The residual value of the surrendered phones, which the companies look to sell in other markets, may induce liquidity risk if the plan falls apart.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile US here >>>)



Abbott Laboratories' shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+7.8% vs. +3.8%). The company's pipeline is generating several new growth prospects, which will help sustain the positive momentum and contribute to the strong growth projection in 2024.



Alinity, the company's next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. EPD's impressive stretch of strong performance stems from the company's unique business model. Freestyle Libre CGM device is also on a great trajectory, continually outpacing market growth.



Within Nutrition, after a period of hiccups, Abbott has finally reestablished itself as the market leader in the infant formula business, underscoring strong customer confidence in the company's products. However, the slump in COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott's overall growth. Tough macro conditions also pose a concern for its operations.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott Laboratories here >>>)



Shares of Palo Alto Networks have gained +36.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry's gain of +63.3%. The company's softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds might hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition-related expenses are denting margins.



Nevertheless, Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in the hybrid work environment and the heightened need for stronger security.



PANW's strong back-to-back quarterly performances reflect its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. The normalization of the supply chain is also aiding growth across the Products, Services and Subscription segments.



(You can read the full research report on Palo Alto Networks >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc..

