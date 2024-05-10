The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Procter & Gamble, Verizon Communications, Intuitive Surgical, Norfolk Southern and The Allstate

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – May 10, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Procter & Gamble Co. PG, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC and The Allstate Corp. ALL.

Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, Verizon & Intuitive Surgical

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co., Verizon Communications Inc. and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Procter & Gamble’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+9.9% vs. +8.3%). The company has been gaining from robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments.



Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to bottom line beating the consensus mark for the seventh consecutive quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2024. Consequently, PG has provided an optimistic fiscal 2024 view.



However, the company has been witnessing supply-chain issues, higher SG&A costs, higher transportation costs and rising inflation. Its significant international presence exposes it to foreign currency risks, which acts as a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares Verizon of have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+12.8% vs. +11.7%). The company has reported modest first-quarter results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. The deployment of a cloud-native, container-based, virtualized architecture has led to increased flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency across its network.



Verizon is offering various mix and match pricing in both wireless and home broadband plans, which has led to solid client additions. Focus on emerging growth services like cloud, security and professional services will likely reap long-term benefits.



However, lower wireline and wireless equipment revenues are major concerns. Huge promotional expenses and lucrative discounts to expand customer base are weighing on margins. High capital expenditure for continuous network upgrade and fiber deployment is a headwind. A muted guidance for 2024 is worrisome.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)



Intuitive Surgical’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+25.7% vs. +4.0%). The company ended the first quarter on a positive note, beating estimates on both counts. Revenues improved year over year. The strong performance is likely to continue in 2024 on the back of continued growth in the company’s da Vinci procedure volume, coupled with strong Ion procedure growth.



ISRG’s initiative to increase the pricing of procedures should also continue to aid in sales growth in 2024.Improving procedure volume along with better system placements and services across all markets will drive top-line growth this year. Launch of da Vinci SP in Europe and da Vinci 5 in U.S. market should drive system placements higher.



However, ongoing supply chain constraints, although easing, are likely to hurt the availability of devices. Labor shortage in hospitals will likely act as a headwind to procedure growth in 2024.



(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Norfolk Southern Corp. and The Allstate Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.