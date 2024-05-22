The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Suncor Energy, Pembina Pipeline and Canadian Natural Resources

For Immediate Releases

Trans Mountain Expansion Pipeline In Service: A Quick Rundown

In a major breakthrough for Canada’s energy sector, the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project (“TMX”) recently started shipping oil. An enhancement to the capacity of a crucial infrastructure originally built in 1953, this initiative aims to bolster Canada’s crude transportation capabilities, directly impacting the country’s economy and its oil industry’s global reach.

Project Overview and Significance

Spanning approximately 1,150 kilometers from Edmonton, Alberta, to Burnaby, British Columbia, the original Trans Mountain pipeline has been a vital conduit for transporting various types of crude oil and refined products. The TMX project involved laying an additional 980 kilometers of pipeline parallel to the existing one, effectively tripling the system’s capacity from 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 890,000 bpd. This $34 billion expansion commenced commercial operations earlier this month, significantly increasing Canada’s ability to export crude oil to international markets, particularly in Asia and the United States.

The expanded pipeline is aimed at alleviating the bottleneck in Canada’s oil transportation network, thereby helping upstream operators gain access to a broader range of buyers to sell their products at better rates. Investors should know that the construction of pipelines in Canada has not kept pace with the increasing volumes of domestic crude oil, particularly the heavier sour variety extracted from the oil sands, resulting in a scarcity of infrastructure. Consequently, producers have been compelled to sell their products to the United States, Canada’s primary market, at discounted rates.

In this context, the TMX project’s completion is anticipated to generate higher revenues from oil exports, leading to increased tax and royalty incomes for federal and provincial governments.

Infrastructure and Operations

The TMX project encompassed significant infrastructure improvements, such as the construction of new pump stations and additional berths at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby. These upgrades aim to manage the increased capacity and streamline the loading of crude oil onto tankers for export. Eleven new pump stations were installed along the route to maintain a steady flow of oil through the expanded pipeline. At the Edmonton terminal, the starting point of the system, there are 35 storage tanks with a total capacity of 8 million barrels, highlighting the project's extensive scale and complexity.

Key Players and Contributions

Several prominent energy companies are deeply involved in and are set to benefit from the TMX project.

Suncor Energy: One of Canada's largest integrated energy companies, Suncor is positioned to leverage the expanded pipeline to transport its oil to diverse markets, enhancing its global footprint.

Pembina Pipeline Corp.: While Pembina has expressed cautious interest in potentially purchasing the pipeline, it acknowledges the expanded infrastructure’s critical role in strengthening Canada’s oil export capabilities. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm has also collaborated with the Western Indigenous Pipeline Group, highlighting the project’s broader socio-economic impact.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Canadian Natural Resources: One of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, CNQ is also a major shipper in the TMX.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite its successful completion, the TMX project has faced considerable challenges, including regulatory hurdles, environmental opposition, and significant cost overruns. Originally estimated at C$5.4 billion, the project's final cost soared to C$34 billion. These issues underscore the complexities of executing large-scale infrastructure projects in Canada, raising questions about the feasibility of future endeavors.

Nonetheless, the TMX project is a pivotal development for Canada’s oil industry. It enhances the country’s ability to compete globally by securing new markets and optimizing the value of its natural resources. As the industry continues to evolve, the expanded pipeline stands as a testament to Canada’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leading oil producer on the world stage.

