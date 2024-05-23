The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Novo Nordisk, Qualcomm, Caterpillar, CSP and Epsilon Energy

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – May 23, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, Caterpillar Inc. CAT CSP Inc. CSPI and Epsilon Energy Ltd. EPSN.

Top Research Reports for Novo Nordisk, Qualcomm and Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Qualcomm Inc. and Caterpillar Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks CSP Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+59.9% vs. +26.1%) on the back of strong demand for the company’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.



NVO has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by increasing its manufacturing capabilities. The drug is now indicated in the United States to also reduce heart risks, which is a huge boost. The company is also gearing up to buy Cardior to help diversify its portfolio beyond diabetes treatments and obesity drugs.



However, intense rivalry in the obesity sector threatens Novo Nordisk’s market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market also remain a woe.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



Shares of Qualcomm have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+97.5% vs. +51.6%). The company is benefiting from healthy traction in Android handsets and automotive businesses. Development of Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows in collaboration with Microsoft will boost commercial prospects in the AI PC market.



Qualcomm is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. This augurs well for long-term growth. The Snapdragon X Series Platforms integrated with Qualcomm AI Hub are witnessing significant market traction among leading global PC manufacturers.



However, inventory corrections are impeding sales in the IoT business. Increasing competition in the mobile phone chipset market is likely to strain margins. Rising geopolitical instability and high debt obligation remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>)



Caterpillar’s shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+70.6% vs. +66.2%). The company’s earnings have increased year over year for thirteen straight quarters aided by cost-saving measures, strong demand and pricing actions. These factors mitigated the impact of the industry-wide supply-chain snarls and cost pressures.



The Construction Industries segment will gain from the increased construction activities in the United States and globally. The mining sector will be bolstered by commodity demand driven by the energy transition trend, which, in turn, will support the Resource Industries segment.



The Energy & Transportation segment is well-positioned for growth, backed by strong demand across all applications. Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A solid liquidity position and investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help Caterpillar deliver exceptional returns.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of CSP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+54.4% vs. +5.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $147.4 million showed strong fiscal second-quarter 2024 results, with net income soaring to $1.6 million from $0.3 million, driven by efficient cost management and 23% growth in high-margin services.



Gross margins improved 900 bps year over year to 47%, aided by higher-margin AZT sales and higher-margin service revenues. Financially, CSPI is stable, with $27.1 million in cash and low debt. The company’s innovation in AI and cloud services enhances its competitive edge. Its deep-rooted presence since 1968 and alignment with rising global IT spending positions it well for sustained growth, leveraging opportunities in AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity.



Also, CSPI is expanding its AZT PROTECT offering from Fortune 500 to mid-market companies, recently securing a significant contract with a global pharmaceutical firm, indicating robust market demand.



(You can read the full research report on CSP here >>>)



Shares of Epsilon Energy have gained +7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry’s gain of +18.8%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $118.6 million faces revenue risks from curtailed production and delayed well start-ups in Pennsylvania, deferring 4.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas due to low prices, impacting short-term revenues and asset utilization.



High capital expenditure, notably $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 for Permian and Pennsylvania developments, stretches liquidity, with cash dropping from $13.4 million as of Dec 31 to $2.3 million as of Mar 31. Hedging may not fully protect against prolonged low oil and natural gas prices, limiting upside potential and exposing the company to market volatility.



Regulatory shifts and market dynamics could further constrain operations. Additionally, challenges in reserve replacement and dependency on core assets like the NE PA Marcellus heighten operational risks, which are critical for Epsilon’s revenues.



(You can read the full research report on Epsilon Energy here >>>)

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSP Inc. (CSPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.