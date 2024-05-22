The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices, PepsiCo, SAP SE, FitLife Brands and National Presto Industries

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, SAP SE SAP, FitLife Brands, Inc. FTLF and National Presto Industries, Inc. NPK.

Top Stock Reports for AMD, PepsiCo and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. and SAP SE, as well as two micro-cap stocks FitLife Brands, Inc. and National Presto Industries, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+35.8% vs. +35.6%). The company is benefiting from portfolio strength and an expanding partner base. Data Center revenues benefited from the strong adoption of AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs and a double-digit percentage increase in CPU sales.



In cloud, server CPU revenues increased year over year and sequentially as North American hyperscalers expanded fourth Gen EPYC Processor deployments to power their internal workloads and public instances. Exiting first-quarter 2024, AMD had more than 900 public cloud instances available, with Amazon, Google and Microsoft increasing their usage of fourth-gen EPYC processor offerings with new instances and regional deployments.



Microsoft, Meta, Oracle and other cloud providers announced further MI300X deployments in the reported quarter. However, weakness in the Gaming and the Embedded businesses remains a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of PepsiCo have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+6.9% vs. +5.7%). Strength and resilience in core categories, diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, improved digital capabilities, flexible go-to-market distribution systems and robust consumer demand trends are helping it to outpace the industry.



Additionally, PEP’s international business continues to hallmark its overall performance, delivering significant volume and organic revenue growth in the first quarter. These factors along with robust pricing aided PepsiCo’s earnings and organic revenues first-quarter 2024.



PepsiCo’s productivity and cost-management initiatives bode well. For 2024, PEP expects to deliver organic revenue growth of at least 4%. However, the company witnessed soft sales trends in the QFNA segment due to recent product recalls. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)



SAP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+77.0% vs. +46.8%). The company’s performance is benefiting from strengthening cloud business, especially robust demand for the Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. We expect non-IFRS cloud revenues to be up 24.6% in 2024.



Momentum in its business technology platform along with proliferation of generative AI bodes well. It is now focusing more on vital strategic growth areas, especially Business AI, and position the company for future growth. Management also reaffirmed its guidance for 2024 cloud revenues along with 2025 long-term targets including cloud and total revenues.



However, continued softness in the Software license and support business segment along with uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions continues to remain concerns for SAP. Rising costs are likely to put pressure on margin performance.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Shares of FitLife Brands have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+65.7% vs. +0.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $127.6 million has seen strong revenue growth, notably after acquiring Mimi's Rock Corp., boosting yearly revenues by 83% in 2023. Online sales have surged 309%, aligning with e-commerce trends and evolving consumer habits.



Financial health is robust, with debt reduced through proactive payments. The acquisition of MusclePharm adds well-known products, boosting the diverse portfolio, although integration poses risks. Cost efficiencies from mergers, especially in advertising, bolster profitability.



FitLife’s market position benefits from the growing nutritional supplement industry but faces challenges like high debt levels, reliance on GNC, and market competitiveness. Regulatory compliance and market dynamics pose additional risks, with reliance on acquisitions and online sales presenting potential volatility and integration challenges.



(You can read the full research report on FitLife Brands here >>>)



National Presto’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+12.2% vs. +11.6%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $568.38 million maintains a strong financial position with $63.5 million in cash and low debt levels, enhancing its ability to invest and return value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.



Its diversified revenue streams from Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety segments provide stability and reduce market risk. The Defense segment, generating $55 million in first-quarter 2024 net sales, boasts a substantial $692.6 million backlog, positioning the company for growth. Strategic positioning in high-growth markets, including defense and smart kitchen appliances, further bolsters its long-term potential.



However, increasing inventory levels raise concerns about demand forecasting, and heavy reliance on defense contracts exposes it to government spending changes. Intense competition in kitchen appliances poses risk.



(You can read the full research report on National Presto here >>>)

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FitLife Brands Inc. (FTLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.