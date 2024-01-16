The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 16, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF XES, Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF PSCD, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN and Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF VIOV.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy Cheap in 2024

After a blockbuster year, Wall Street had a weak start to 2024 due to overvaluation concerns and uncertainty about the timing of the Fed’s rate cut. Nasdaq Composite Index — an outperformer in 2023 — and Dow Jones are down 0.3% each in the initial two weeks of 2024, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3%. The dip presents a solid entry point for investors.

Given this, we have highlighted five ETFs from different zones that have plunged the most in the past couple of weeks but have a solid Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). These products, namely, SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF are poised to outperform if the stock market continues to move higher.

Current Market Trends

The latest Fed minutes show that the central bank wouldn’t cut rates as aggressively as expected for this year. This suggests an uncertain path toward interest rate cuts and reflects a growing sense that inflation is under control.

The latest data on inflation, which came in modestly hotter than expected, has dampened market expectations about an interest rate hike as soon as March. Though the job data report for December came in stronger than expected, it also cast doubt on the expectations of March rate cuts. The disappointing manufacturing data also added to the chaos. The U.S. manufacturing sector slipped further into contraction during December, according to the latest PMI data from S&P Global, as output declined and the downturn in new orders gathered pace.

While the timing of interest rates cut is uncertain, the Fed penciled in three rate cuts for this year in its last meeting. This shift in its monetary policy approach is a result of gradual control of inflation and aims to support a stable economic environment without triggering a recession or a significant rise in unemployment. Lower interest rates generally lead to reduced borrowing costs, which can stimulate economic growth (read: Sector ETFs to Benefit From Fed Rate Cut Talks).

We have highlighted the ETFs in detail below:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF – Down 6.5%

The expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) applications holds the promise of ushering in fresh opportunities for growth within the sector. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF offers exposure to the semiconductor segment of the broader technology sector and tracks the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index.

It holds 39 stocks in its portfolio. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has AUM of $1.4 billion and an average daily volume of about 51,000 shares. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETF Winners of December With More Room for Gains).

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF – Down 6.1%

The energy sector has shown some promise, driven by the new geopolitical risk in West Asia, which has threatened oil supply in the region. West Asia is one of the most important oil-producing and transporting zones. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF tracks the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index, which measures the performance of the companies engaged in the oil and gas equipment and services industry. It holds 33 stocks in its basket with AUM of $305.2 million (read: Shipping & Energy ETFs Gaining From Red Sea Attack).

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 121,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a High risk outlook.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF – Down 5%

The consumer discretionary sector is expected to benefit from the potential lower borrowing costs, which can lead to increased consumer spending. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF targets the small-cap segment of the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index. It holds 86 securities in its basket, with specialty retail taking the largest share at 32.8%. Household durables and hotels, restaurants and leisure account for double-digit exposure each.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has attracted $35.2 million in AUM and charges 30 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of about 2,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a High risk outlook.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF – Down 4.7%

The transport sector will likely see a surge on a rise in global trade volume in 2024. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index, holding 43 stocks in its basket. About 31% of the portfolio is dominated by cargo ground transportation, while passenger airlines and air freight & logistics round off the next two with double-digit exposure each.

With AUM of $193.2 million, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year from its investors and trades in a volume of around 14,000 shares a day. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a High risk outlook.



Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF – Down 4.3%

Small caps seem to be good bets at beaten-down prices. Small-cap companies benefit from a resilient economy as these are more domestically tied and outperform when the economy improves. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF follows the S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index, which is composed of the value companies in the S&P 600. It holds 523 securities in its basket, with key holdings in financials, industrials and consumer discretionary.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has amassed $7.8 billion in its asset base and charges 18 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 75,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.