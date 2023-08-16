The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Sony, Light & Wonder, Electronic Arts and Motorsport Games

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 16, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Sony SONY, Light & Wonder, Inc. LNW, Electronic Arts EA and Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Stocks to Watch as Video Game Sales Make a Solid Rebound

The video game market witnessed a massive downslide last year after a solid 2020 and 2021 when sales got a massive boost following the COVID-19 pandemic. A slump in demand coupled with a dearth of new title releases saw sales taking a hit in 2022.

However, the market is trying to make a turnaround and sales this year have been steadily increasing. Also, new title releases and console sales are expected to gives sales a further boost this year.

Video Game Poised to Grow

According to a new report from gaming market research firm Newzoo, the videogame market is projected to expand in 2023, driven by robust sales of gaming consoles like Sony’s PlayStation 5.

According to the report, overall video game revenues are projected to jump 2.6% to $187.7 billion. Moreover, sales of consoles are expected to rise by a solid 7.4% this year. Gaming revenues saw a 5% decline in 2022.

The projected higher sales this year can also be attributed to the release of a slew of highly anticipated delayed titles. Last year’s decline was primarily because gamers lost interest as several companies deferred their new title releases.

Most of these titles are expected to be released in the second half of this year. Moreover, the report mentions that the availability of new gaming consoles has, at last, matched the existing demand, which is boosting sales.

SONY, the manufacturer of PlayStation, expects to hit a record 25 million units of PS5 consoles in sales this year, thanks to an improvement in supply-chain challenges.

A separate report from market research firm Circana shows that the U.S. video game market jumped a solid 9% year over year in June, driven by robust sales of a slew of new titles.

Also, consumer spending on PlayStation hardware hit a new high. June witnessed a total expenditure of $4.7 billion on video game content, hardware and accessories. This figure also marked the second-highest June performance on record.

Moreover, video game spending totaled $26.6 billion in the first half of the year, a 2% rise from the previous year.

Stocks to Watch

The video game industry is making a gradual recovery, with sales rising in the first half and anticipated growth further on new game releases. Considering this favorable outlook, it might be advisable to consider investing in these three video game stocks.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the gaming, social and digital gaming industries globally. LNW operates under three operating segments — Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming.

Light & Wonder’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. Shares of LNW have gained 22.8% in the past three months. Light & Wonder presently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Electronic Arts is a leading developer, marketer, publisher and distributor of interactive games (video game software and content). EA distributes gaming content and services through multiple distribution channels as well as directly to consumers (online and wirelessly) through its online portals. EA’s games can be played on video consoles, personal computers, mobile devices, tablets and electronic readers.

Electronic Arts’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 25.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the past 60 days. Currently, EA holds a Zacks Rank 3.

Motorsport Games Inc. is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. MSGM is based in Miami.

Motorsport Games’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 82.1%. Shares of MSGM have gained 8.9% in the past three months. Motorsport Gamespresently carries a Zacks Rank 3.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.