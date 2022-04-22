The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and MicroSectors FANG+ ETN

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 22, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF VCAR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR and MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Another Banner Quarter for Tesla: ETFs to Buy

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Tesla reported robust Q1 earnings, beating the estimates for both earnings and revenues. The electric carmaker posted record quarterly revenues and a big jump in profit margins.

Following stronger-than-expected results, shares of Tesla jumped as much as 6% in aftermarket hours. Investors should tap the strength through ETFs with a substantial allocation to this luxury carmaker.

Q1 Earnings in Focus

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.22, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 and improving from the year-ago earnings of 93 cents. Revenues jumped 80.5% year over year to $18.7 billion and edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.3 billion. Revenue growth was attributable to an increase in the number of cars Tesla delivered, and an increase in average sales prices.

Tesla delivered a record 310,048 (295,324 Model 3 and Y, and 14,724 Model S and X) vehicles. This represents a slight increase from Q4, and was up 68% from a year-ago quarter. The electric carmaker produced 305,407 (291,189 Model 3 and Y, and 14,218 Model S and X) vehicles during the quarter (read: 5 ETFs to Ride on Tesla's Record Q1 Deliveries ).

ETFs to Buy

Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF

Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF is an actively managed ETF, seeking concentrated exposure to the leader of autonomous driving technology. It employs a call option overlay to boost performance during extreme moves up in Tesla, while holding a tech index for diversification and put options as a hedge.

Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF charges investors 0.95% in annual fees. It has accumulated $8 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 11,000 shares.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (read: US Consumer Sentiment Improves in April: Will ETFs Gain? ).

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund is the largest and most popular product in this space, with AUM of $19 billion and an average daily volume of around 12 million shares. Holding 60 securities in its basket, Tesla takes the second spot with 21% of assets. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund charges 10 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index, holding 329 stocks in its basket. Of these, TSLA takes the second spot with a 16% share. Internet & direct marketing retail makes up for the top sector with a 26% share, followed by automobiles (18.6%), specialty retail (17.7%), and hotels, restaurants & leisure (17.1%).

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has amassed $1.4 billion in its asset base while trading in a good volume of around 134,000 shares a day on average. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF charges 8 bps in annual fees from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF currently follows the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and holds 305 stocks in its basket. Of these, Tesla occupies the second position with a 16.7% allocation. Internet & direct marketing retail takes the largest share at 25%, while automobile manufacturers, restaurants and home improvement retail round off the next two spots (read: 6 Solid Sector ETFs to Buy Now ).

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF charges investors 10 bps in annual fees, while volume is moderate at nearly 118,000 shares a day. The product has managed about $6.1 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is an equal-dollar-weighted index designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 equal-weighted stocks in its basket, with Tesla accounting for a 10% share.

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN has accumulated $62.9 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 26,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.