The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ServiceNow, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Vale and PG&E

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Starbucks Corp. SBUX, Vale S.A. VALE and PG&E Corp. PCG.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for ServiceNow, Caterpillar and Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including ServiceNow, Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Starbucks Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the year-to-date period (+55.5% vs. +18.4%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. It had 1789 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value at the end of the third quarter.



ServiceNow has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. Security and risk had a terrific quarter with ten deals of more than $1 million. Employee workflows had a stellar quarter, with seven deals over $1 million and one deal over $10 million.



It is benefiting from strong demand for its generative AI-powered solutions with the launch of Vancouver. Nevertheless, ServiceNow is suffering from high inflation, stiff competition, and challenging macro-economic environment.



Caterpillar shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the year-to-date period (+3.4% vs. +1.6%). The company’s revenues and earnings have grown year over year for eleven straight quarters thanks to its cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing actions, which offset the impact of the supply-chain snarls and cost pressures.



The Construction Industries segment is expected to benefit from the rising construction activities in the United States and other parts of the world. Backed by demand for commodities fueled by the energy-transition trend, a thriving mining sector will aid the Resource Industries segment.



The Energy & Transportation segment remains well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand across all applications. Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A strong liquidity position, investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help Caterpillar deliver outsized returns.



Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the year-to-date period (+5.0% vs. +3.7%). The company’s uptrend is attributable to robust North America and International sales accompanied by sales leverage initiatives, robust new store growth and new equipment installments and enhancements.



Additionally, digital and product innovation, and supply-chain modernization added to the growth momentum. Also, the opening of China Coffee Innovation Park in September 2023 sparked the company’s business prospects in China. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2024 have increased in the past 30 days. However, high costs and economic risks are concerning.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Vale S.A. and PG&E Corp.

