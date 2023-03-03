The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Schlumberger, Becton Dickinson, Marathon Petroleum, Twilio and Molson Coors Beverage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 3, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX, Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC, Twilio Inc. TWLO and Molson Coors Beverage Co. TAP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Schlumberger, Becton Dickinson and Marathon Petroleum

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Schlumberger Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Schlumberger shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry over the past year (+42.5% vs. +24.3%), reflecting the company's status as the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the firm is well-poised to take up new offshore projects in international markets.



Higher oil prices is aiding its overall business. SLB reported strong fourth-quarter results driven by strong activities in land and offshore resources in North America and Latin America. It made significant progress in its sustainability initiatives in 2022. SLB expects its Transition Technologies portfolio to cross the $1 billion revenue mark in 2023.



However, the company’s balance sheet has massive debt exposure compared with the composite stocks in the industry. Also, the aggressive capital budget remains a headwind for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Schlumberger here >>>)



Shares of Becton, Dickinson have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry over the past year (-14.9% vs. -9.3%). The company has reported year-over-year fall in revenues, BD Life Sciences and international revenues were worrying. Lower COVID-only testing revenues are discouraging from a business perspective. BD’s operations in a highly consolidated medical technology industry and a stiff competitive space are worrying. Forex woes prevail.



Nevertheless, BD’s improvement in the overall base revenues and the year-over-year uptick in bottom-line results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 were impressive. Robust results by majority arms and in the United States were promising. The expansion of both margins bodes well.



Regulatory approvals and launches were encouraging. BD’s strategic deals augur well. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s results in fiscal fourth quarter were better than expected.



(You can read the full research report on Becton, Dickinson here >>>)



Marathon Petroleum shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past year (+67.0% vs. +23.5%). The company’s sale of its Speedway retail business for $21 billion provided the downstream operator with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon Petroleum will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream.



But while refining fundamentals have certainly brightened from the covid lows, the sector is not out of the woods yet in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. In particular, the weakness in business travel demand remains a complicating factor.



The continued increase in costs and expenses over the past few quarters and execution risks related to renewables foray are other negatives in the Marathon Petroleum story. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Marathon Petroleum here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Twilio Inc. and Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

