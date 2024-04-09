The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SAP, Verizon Communications, Lowe's, Citigroup and Airbnb

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 9, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: SAP SE SAP, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, Citigroup Inc. C and Airbnb, Inc. ABNB.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for SAP, Verizon and Lowe's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including SAP SE, Verizon Communications Inc. and Lowe's Companies, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



SAP shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+52.3% vs. +44.1%). The company's performance is benefiting from continued strength in its cloud business, especially the Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Momentum in SAP's business technology platform, particularly the S/4HANA solution, along with proliferation of generative AI bodes well.



SAP is now focusing more on vital strategic growth areas, especially Business AI, and position the company for future growth. Management also reaffirmed its 2025 long-term targets for cloud and total revenues. Frequent product launches, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations are other tailwinds.



However, continued softness in the Software license and support business segment coupled with global macroeconomic weakness are concerning. Increasing costs and stiff competition are additional headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Shares of Verizon Communications have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+13.2% vs. +5.3%). The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum with its 5G Ultra Wideband network. The deployment of a cloud-native, container-based, virtualized architecture has led to increased flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency across its network.



Verizon is offering various mix and match pricing in both wireless and home broadband plans, which has led to solid client additions. Focus on emerging growth services like cloud, security and professional services will likely reap long-term benefits.



However, lower wireline and wireless equipment revenues are major concerns. Huge promotional expenses and lucrative discounts to expand customer base are weighing on margins. High capital expenditures for network upgrade and deployment of fiber assets across the country are headwinds. A muted guidance for 2024 is worrisome.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon Communications here >>>)



Lowe's shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry over the year-to-date period (+8.1% vs. +6.8%). The company has implemented a comprehensive Pro-focused strategy, emphasizing improved product availability, timely delivery, and an expanded assortment, complemented by a rewards program.



Strategic growth initiatives such as store expansion and enhanced customer experiences aim to position the company as a top omnichannel retailer. Investments in service offerings, operational efficiency, and long-term drivers like sustained home improvement demand support growth and profitability.



However, market risks, intense competition, and a decline in DIY spending present challenges. Anticipated softness in comparable sales, margin pressure, and financial strain due to high debt and low cash reserves may hinder performance.



(You can read the full research report on Lowe's here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup Inc. and Airbnb, Inc.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.