The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Salesforce, UPS, Devon Energy, The Travelers Companies and Albemarle

Salesforce shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-45.5% vs. -28.2%). This reflects fears in the market about enterprise spending slowdown in response to the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Other headwinds include stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers.



However, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Its sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver.



The acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft's Teams product. The Zacks analyst expects CRM revenues to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% through fiscal 2023-2025.



UPS shares have held up notably better than rival FedEx over the past year (down -17.5% vs. down -34.3%) and the broader market (the S&P 500 index is down -18.8% over the past year).

The Zacks analyst points out that operating expenses will continue to remain a near-term headwind for UPS and we will see that in Tuesday's Q3 quarterly release. But what sets UPS apart from FedEx and others is a track record of operating excellence and ability to generate strong cash flows. The ability to pass on higher costs to customers through increased shipping rates should help profitability to some extent. Longer term, UPS remains well positioned to capitalize on the favorable outlook for ecommerce growth.



In first-half 2022, UPS generated free cash flows of $6,895 million compared with $6,804 million in first-half 2021. UPS paid out dividends worth $3,437 million in 2021, up 1.9% year over year. UPS aims to reward its shareholders with $8.2 billion in 2022, through dividends ($5.2 billion) and share buybacks ($3 billion).



Devon Energy's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past year (+82.7% vs. +36.4%). The company is gaining from strong production from its high-quality domestic assets and recovery in commodity prices. WPX Energy and RimRock acquisitions expanded Devon Energy's presence in the Delaware and Williston Basins, respectively.

The divestiture of the Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN Energy to focus on the oil-rich U.S. assets. Devon Energy's stable free cash flow allows it to buy back shares and distribute dividends. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations.



However, Devon Energy operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Travelers Companies, Inc. and Albemarle Corp..

